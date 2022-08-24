Man, woman arrested accused of stealing catalytic converters

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man and woman were arrested after Asheville Police say they were stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in West Asheville.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers responded to another breaking and entering at the 50 block of Highland Center Blvd. at around 2:30 a.m.

They found the two suspects, a man and woman, were stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

The suspects ran away after officers approached them and a foot chase started.

Police eventually caught the suspects and arrested 38-year-old Tami Bryant and 39-year-old Luke Stafford with the following:

Felony B&E of a business

Larceny of MV auto parts (three counts)

Damage to personal property (three counts)

Resist, Delay, or Obstruct

Stafford also received a possession of drug paraphernalia charge and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center with a $20,000 secured bond.

Bryant is also being held at the Detention Center with a $18,000 secured bond.

