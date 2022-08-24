Millions in funding given to Abbeville Co. schools to improve infrastructure

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that the state is allocating $38 million in state funding to Abbeville County School District to help them improve the infrastructure of multiple schools.

Officials said the funding is part of the $140 million that falls under Proviso 1.92 of the General Appropriations Bill for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

“With school facilities over 60 years of age, the time is now for Abbeville County to address facilities issues in order to provide their students, families, and educators with safe places for teaching and learning,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “With the influx of COVID-19 relief money and generous support of the General Assembly, the South Carolina Department of Education is pleased to be able to provide this additional funding for the district to make necessary renovations.”

In April 2020, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) decided to conduct studies of the schools in the state’s poorest counties to determine how the funding for disadvantaged schools should be used.

“What a tremendous day for our students, parents, teachers and the entire Abbeville County community,” said Rep. Craig Gagnon, the representative for District 11 in the General Assembly and chairman of the Abbeville Legislative Delegation. “I am most appreciative of the state of South Carolina’s investment in Abbeville – one that will allow educators and students to thrive in a safe and effective learning space.”

The review of Abbeville County’s schools showed that the age and condition of some of the schools were problematic for long-term use. The team in charge of the review recommended that both Abbeville High School and Dixie High School needed additional classroom space and improvements to the cafeteria. The team also recommended renovations to the district’s career center.

The board will vote on the funding at a special-called meeting on August 25. If approved, the district will use the money for the following projects.

Dixie High School

A new two-story academic wing

A new kitchen and cafeteria

Abbeville High School

A new two-story academic wing

A new kitchen and cafeteria

Abbeville County Career Center

New office and program spaces

“A sincere thank you to Superintendent Spearman and the South Carolina General Assembly for this significant investment into our great district,” said Dr. Mason Gary, Superintendent of Abbeville County School District. “Each day, the Abbeville County School District puts its students first and today’s announcement bolsters that claim. We are excited for the renovations to begin.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.