New grocery store ends ‘food desert’ for struggling community in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A long-awaited grocery store is finally set to open Wednesday morning in what people are considering a food desert.

A new Piggly Wiggly is opening in the southside of Spartanburg after the community spent decades struggling with keeping a grocery store open.

The area is considered a food desert after the Save-A-Lot store closed back in 2019.

The new Piggly Wiggly is located across the street from Carver Middle School on South Church Street.

School officials say this will be huge for the community.

The grand opening for the new Piggly Wiggly will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The store mentioned there will not be a pharmacy in the store because no pharmacy operator has agreed to sign on but the store is still open to finding one for the area.

