Officials searching home of owner accused of animal cruelty in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement are responding to a home in Greer to serve an owner warrants for animal abuse, according to county officials.

The county said officers responded to the home at 2370 Brockman McClimon Road Wednesday morning after serving a search warrant on Aug 17.

Officials said they have also secured 12 arrest warrants for the owner on ill-treatment of animals, due to the health conditions and living conditions of the dogs when the search warrant was served.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for further updates.

