Officials searching home of owner accused of animal cruelty in Greer

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement are responding to a home in Greer to serve an owner warrants for animal abuse, according to county officials.

The county said officers responded to the home at 2370 Brockman McClimon Road Wednesday morning after serving a search warrant on Aug 17.

Officials said they have also secured 12 arrest warrants for the owner on ill-treatment of animals, due to the health conditions and living conditions of the dogs when the search warrant was served.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: Check your tickets: $200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Girl Scouts debut new cookie
Girl Scouts debut new cookie
Critical Race Theory Sparks Controversy in Pickens Co.
Pickens County School officials address Critical Race Theory controversy
Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC
Children’s toy supplier to create new jobs in Laurens County
South Carolina lottery
Check your tickets: $200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville