Pelzer man accused of ‘multitude of crimes involving kids’

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pelzer man they say is “behind a multitude of crimes involving kids.”

William Joseph Burton Jr., 43, is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Burton, who had child sexual abuse material in his possession and was distributing it.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge he is facing if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.