Spartanburg County: How public works improves roads

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Not only are we pointing out Upstate county roads that need attention, but we’re also asking the roads and bridges departments how they budget and rank these roads for improvements.

We learned the state’s Department of Transportation and Pickens County’s process. We move on to Spartanburg County.

Public Works Director Travis Brown explains how crews survey the roads.

“We used an automated condition collection system. So, it was basically a van. And it had equipment attached to it,” Brown said, “And we, literally, drove every, single road that the county owns.”

They plan to do this every four years. The county owns 1,700 miles of road. That’s roughly the distance from South Carolina to Arizona. Brown says they also use programs to help select roads to improve.

“It helps us prioritize projects and use our money. So, hopefully we’re making the making the best improvement we can with the money we’re given,” said Brown.

It gives roads a zero to 100 ranking--zero being the worst, 100 being the best. They can plug that into the software. And the department can predict at what rate pavement will deteriorate, through their models.

Lewis Cantrell with Diesel Truck Parts, Inc. says Bryant Road, in Boiling Springs needs to be addressed. His business is right near where the county’s jurisdiction begins.

“I’ve driven all across the state. And our roads are in bad shape,” Cantrell said.

We covered and followed-up with Bryant Road through “Getting Answers.” Cantrell says the county’s process is too slow.

“I would like to know where all the money is going,” said Cantrell, “I mean, we’re paying extra fees and everything. And I’m not seeing it put out here.”

Brown says their paving projects, start to finish, take about 18 months.

“A roadway improvement project, where we’re actually widening a road or we’re doing an intersection improvement project--that could take anywhere from three to five years,” said Brown.

Brown says their budget fluctuates, but they’re working on funding, like many other departments. They receive about $6-7 million from the County Transportation Committee. That’s gas tax money from the state. The program is not run by the county though. In Spartanburg County, there are two committees; the technical advisory committee, to which Brown is the chair, and full committee--each with 11 members. The members include the highway commissioner, members of the county council, the state commission, the DOT, City of Spartanburg representatives, and other members are appointed. And those committees can appropriate funds.

Plus, they receive two, general obligation bond issuances for $30 million each. That’s spread out over a few years. It goes directly towards roads. Brown says they are being as transparent as possible.

“We are making sure that the projects that we’re doing are getting out there to the public,” Brown continues, “So, there isn’t just the assumption that we’re not doing anything.”

You can check the roads signs to ensure your road is a county road. There may be a cardinal on the sign. State roads will have an “S” before a series of numbers, rather than a “C.”

When asked about community input, Green says the county focuses on more of an analytical system that looks at condition, traffic, and crash data.

Follow Spartanburg County on Facebook. Learn more here.

Report a road to “Getting Answers” here.

