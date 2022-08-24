Test your Chipotle IQ and earn BOGO deals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You can test your knowledge of Chipotle and earn some tasty perks this week. The chain is bringing back its Chipotle IQ trivia game.

Each day this week at noon, Chipotle Mexican Grill will offer BOGOs to the first 100,000 fans who score a 10 out of 10 on Chipotle IQ. The chain said fans with a perfect score will unlock an extra credit question, and if answered correctly, they will be entered to win one of 50 limited edition, stainless steel $500 Chipotle gift cards.

The chain said the test features multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers. Fans will have an unlimited number of tries to get a perfect score.

“Just in time for back to school, we’re relaunching Chipotle IQ to recognize our true brand experts,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “The test has always generated incredible fan engagement, and we’re excited to introduce an entirely new set of questions and an extra credit challenge for 2022.”

Ready to take the test? Click here.

