Upstate store creates ‘meat mobile’ to bring products to the community

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At Black Sheep Market, Owner Pat Cheatham asks all his new customers two questions, ‘how did they hear about the shop?’ and ‘where are they coming from?’

“They come from all over,” he said.

The specialty grocery store on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors has been open for one year.

Talking with people who come into the shop gave Cheatham and his family an idea.

“Cutting meat just happens to be my skill, you know. But serving the community that’s my passion,” said Cheatham.

So the ‘Meat Mobile’ was born, where each weekend the shop fills up the truck with hundreds of pounds of beef, chicken, and pork and takes it to communities where buying those products isn’t easy.

“When someone can come to me and I can put food on their table at a fair, affordable price I mean there’s no feeling in the world, there’s nothing that I can get from any job that I’ve ever had to be able to do that,” explained Cheatham.

We caught up with the truck this past Saturday at the South Greenville Farmer’s Market on Augusta Road. This is one of the communities the shop is bringing the meat truck to because they say it’s a food desert.

The truck started with 800 pounds of product at 10 a.m. and an hour later it was almost completely gone.

“I think it’s great they want to serve the people and bring it closer where people don’t have to travel so far. So it’s awesome,” said one customer.

The truck has only been up and running for a couple of weeks and eventually, Cheatham hopes people can put in orders ahead of time and they can visit different locations across the entire Upstate.

“Pretty much put our price list on social media so they kind of know what they’re coming to spend and it kind of takes that element of surprise out of it. We’re able to offer those things at truckload pricing because we buy in bulk so those customers can save. So saving them a trip from coming up to Taylors, Greenville area especially in the south Greenville area, it just saves all the way around,” he explained.

Black Sheep Market posts on Facebook where and when its mobile unit will be out, you can follow them if you click here.

