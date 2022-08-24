VIDEO: 2 charged with animal torture after 42 dogs seized from Upstate home

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as dozens of dogs were seized from a home on Tuesday.

Deputies and Anderson County PAWS were at a home on Highway 221 North in Enoree where dogs were being taken away in crates. A total of 42 dogs were removed from the property.

Investigators say they found dogs in wire crates covered in feces without access to food and water. One dog had significant hair loss and sores.

Dogs in dirty wire crates on property in Enoree, SC. (Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office)

Joyce Bynum and Robert Harrison were arrested in connection with the case.

They are each charged with three counts of ill-treatment of animals with torture and nine counts of ill-treatment of animals in general.

“These disgusting incidents are way too common,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds “People live this way, doing terrible things to defenseless animals while creating health hazards around them. The judges should take note and hold these kinds of people fully accountable.”

Joyce Bynum and Robert Harrison (Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anderson County PAWS, Charleston Animal Society, and The Humane Society of the United States are assisting with the dogs rescued in this case.

