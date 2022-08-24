WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire.

Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College that someone was shooting at him.

Washington, who did not have any injuries, created a “mild panic” according to police.

The video obtained by FOX Carolina under a Freedom of Information Act request shows students and teachers on the playground running inside the school - along with the man police identified as Washington.

A faculty member can be seen in the video ushering him away from students. Officers said they found him in the cafeteria.

Washington was arrested and charged with disturbing schools and filing a false police report. He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

