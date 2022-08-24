Yancey County places school resource officers in every school for first time ever

Yancey County Sheriff's Office
Yancey County Sheriff's Office(FOX Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office announced that there will be a school resource officer in every Yancey County School for the first time ever the year.

The Sheriff’s Office shared the news as part of a back-to-school post they shared via Facebook on Monday.

“We are very fortunate to be able to place a School Resource Officer in every school in our county this year”, said Sheriff Shane Hilliard. “As a parent myself, I am grateful all of these deputies are passionate about keeping the students in our schools safe.”

