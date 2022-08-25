1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County

Aug. 25, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a person with non-life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital.

Deputies later found the alleged suspect at Assembly View Apartments on West Blue Ridge Drive.

