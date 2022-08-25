1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a person with non-life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital.

Deputies later found the alleged suspect at Assembly View Apartments on West Blue Ridge Drive.

Stay with Fox Carolina News as we work to learn more about this incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.