2 inmates face more charges after 4 inmates overdose on narcotics

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two inmates are facing more charges after four inmates overdosed on narcotics, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, following an investigation it was determined that Dennis James Moore II and Gary Wayne Terry Jr. conspired to trade narcotics for commissary.

Deputies say before Moore was incarcerated for six days, he placed six pressed fentanyl pills in his rectal cavity. They say shortly after the narcotics were traded overdoses were reported.

On August 22, deputies learned that three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and taken to the Rutherford Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released back into the custody of the Detention Center.

The following day another inmate became unresponsive from an apparent overdose and give Narcan. This inmate regained consciousness.

Moore and Terry were issued the following charges:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule 1 controlled substance

Sell and deliver schedule 1 controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance inside a confinement facility

The two also have a $75,000 secure bond.

