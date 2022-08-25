Clemson begins ‘22 campaign Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Coming off a National Championship the expectations are always high and that remains true for Clemson men’s soccer. The Tigers are right back on top of the preseason polls where they finished last season. But this year’s roster looks a lot different at Clemson.

“This team is new, senior forward Isaiah Reid admitted. “We lost a lot of seniors but I’ll tell you what, this team has a lot of fight. It’s fearless. It’s disciplined. And we’re going to surprise some people ..”

11 freshman and a fifth-year grad student make up nearly half the roster but they didn’t end up at the top-ranked program by mistake.

“Clemson is about winning trophies in men’s soccer and that’s never going to change,” head coach Mike Noonan said. “We won the National Championship last year. The year before, the ACC Championship. We’re always striving to be our best and this team is doing just that. What I’ve seen up till now has been comparable to any team we’ve had.”

The Tigers have a tall task right out of the gates with perennial power Indiana in town Friday.

“You test yourself right out of the blocks, and you find out,” explained Noonan. “They’re going to be one of the best team’s in the country. We hope we’re one of the best team’s in the country and we’ll see where we are in a heavy-weight fight.”

“It’s going to be a test to see if this team’s really about it,” added Reid. “Going into that game we’re excited to be able to truly test ourselves and see what this team is about.”

While the current Tigers roster is untested right now. They are as confident as they are focused on continuing the proud tradition of Clemson soccer.

“We have a lot of work to accomplish so I”m going to give my everything to be sure that Clemson soccer stays on top,” said Reid.”

“This team is a confident team but they carry themselves with a great deal of humility,” Noonan said. “They understand you don’t pursue championships, they come to you if you do the right things. I think that balance of humility, with confidence, because there are some confident boys in that locker room.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.