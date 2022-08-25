Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County

Brionna Simone Talley, 25
Brionna Simone Talley, 25
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday.

According to deputies, 25-year-old Brionna Simone Talley was last seen wearing a purple “Lil Durk” shirt with pink Nike shoes and a purple bonnet, at around 10 a.m. in the area of 20 Interstate Court.

Talley is five-foot-four inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has a tattoo of the name “Cameron” and stars on her right forearm.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 22-CRIME.

