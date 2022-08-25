District attorney says Haywood County deputy died in his sleep

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a deputy.

Deputy Brennan Clay Mehaffey passed away on Wednesday.

The district attorney for Haywood County posted condolences for Mehaffey, saying the deputy died in his sleep.

