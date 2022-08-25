Donor in unsolved Upstate homicide asks for reward money back

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A donor who anonymously donated a reward for information that led to the identification and arrest in an unsolved homicide case has asked for their money back, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said in September of 2021, the donor donated the $25,000 reward in hopes to find the suspect responsible for the death of Martijn Stuurman.

Stuurman was found murdered at 211 Aldrich Road in Chesnee on June 13, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office said after a year of no credible leads, the donor has requested that the money be returned to them.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Jon Guest at 864-503-4595 or email him at jguest@spartanburgcounty.org.

