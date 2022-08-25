Inmate dies while in custody at Spartanburg Co. jail, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced an inmate was pronounced dead while in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The coroner said his office, SLED, and the Sheriff’s Office were called to the detention center on Aug. 20 in reference to the death of an inmate.

The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m., according to the coroner.

At this time, officials say there does not appear to be foul play or suspicious circumstances.

The coroner said an autopsy was performed on Monday but the results are still pending.

