Large search underway for missing woman, 81, in High Point, police say

Heddie Dawkins
Heddie Dawkins(High Point Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The High Point Police Department is on day two of the search for a missing 81-year-old woman with severe dementia.

Police issued a silver alert for Heddie Dawkins Wednesday after doorbell camera footage caught her leaving her home around 1:30 a.m. She was last seen in an area near her house on Blockhouse Court around 9 a.m that same day.

Dawkins was wearing blue pajamas and slippers, according to police.

The department said search efforts continue Thursday morning with crews focusing on wooded areas, thick vegetation, and water around Deep River.

There are about 60 to 70 officials searching on foot, bike, and ATV, along with the use of drones, kayaks, boats, helicopters, and the bloodhound and K9 teams.

The High Point Police Department is being assisted by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Guilford County EMS, Guilford County Emergency Management, High Point Fire Department, Guilford County Fire, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the Department of Public Safety, and the American Red Cross.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

MORE NEWS: The wait is over. Grand Bohemian opens in heart of Greenville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
Deputy Brennan Mehaffey
District attorney says Haywood County deputy died in his sleep
Inmate dies while in custody at Spartanburg Co. jail, coroner says
The state legislature set aside about $20 million in the current state budget for the project,...
Officials investigating fire at DJJ Broad River Road Complex