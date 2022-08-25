Large search underway for missing woman, 81, in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The High Point Police Department is on day two of the search for a missing 81-year-old woman with severe dementia.

Police issued a silver alert for Heddie Dawkins Wednesday after doorbell camera footage caught her leaving her home around 1:30 a.m. She was last seen in an area near her house on Blockhouse Court around 9 a.m that same day.

Dawkins was wearing blue pajamas and slippers, according to police.

The department said search efforts continue Thursday morning with crews focusing on wooded areas, thick vegetation, and water around Deep River.

There are about 60 to 70 officials searching on foot, bike, and ATV, along with the use of drones, kayaks, boats, helicopters, and the bloodhound and K9 teams.

The High Point Police Department is being assisted by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Guilford County EMS, Guilford County Emergency Management, High Point Fire Department, Guilford County Fire, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the Department of Public Safety, and the American Red Cross.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

