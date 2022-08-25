Lawsuit filed against Palmetto State Bank, Murdaugh friend Laffitte

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lawsuit, filed against Palmetto State Bank and Russell Laffitte, claims two women were robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The lawsuit seeks a full accounting of every dollar that belongs to two sisters - Alania Spohn and Hannah Plyler. The two women were entrusted to Laffitte at Palmetto Bank after their mother and 14-year-old brother died in a car crash in 2005, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that Spohn was 12 and Plyler was 8 at the time when Laffitte was responsible for managing their money.

However, the lawsuit states Laffite used the money to issue sweetheart loans to himself and friends like Alex Murdaugh. The lawsuit states the loans ranged from $10,000 to $225,000.

Earlier this year, Laffitte was indicted by a federal grand jury for charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds.

