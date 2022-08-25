Lions new starters stepping into big shoes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winning has become more than the tradition at Daniel.

“One week at a time,” Blaine Simons, Daniel quarterback, said. “Friday night was nice. Got some nerves out. Onto the next.”

It’s the expectation.

“We want to set it to where nobody else can be,” Jaylen Brown-Wallace, Daniel Receiver, said. “We want to keep going and build and build and maybe end up going another undefeated this year.”

Last week’s win marked 25 straight wins for the Lions, the most consecutive victories in school history.

“We took time to enjoy it for what it was after Friday night. But it’s not been something we’ve focused on,” Jeff Fruster, Daniel head football coach, said. “For us, we’ve got to make sure we’re focusing on beating Daniel and that’s what we want to do on a day-to-day basis is be a better version of ourselves every chance we get to practice.”

A big key to Daniel’s success was South Carolina two-time Gatorade Player of the Year Trent Pearman. The QB’s moved on. In steps Blaine Simons.

“It was awesome. I learned so much from Trent,” Simons said. “I don’t think my success Friday night is possible without him. He really took me under his wing. Every single week he was teaching me something new. When I got in the games there, he was super supportive. Super behind me every time I scored a touchdown or he’d be right up on there on me texting me after the game. You know, he’s proud of me and that means a lot.”

The first-year starter looked ready for the spotlight - throwing five touchdowns in Game One.

“Blaine did excellent,” Brown-Wallace said. “It boosted the confidence a lot. It boosted it very far because now we know we have somebody that we can trust to lead the team and get us in the right direction.”

Team success isn’t defined by a singular player. Ultimately, the whole squad uplifts each other.

“Absolutely. It’s a team game,” Fruster said. “It’s honestly about all the moving parts and we’ve got to make sure that everybody is up to speed on the game plan and the responsibilities and what they’re being asked to do as a football player. What you see from Blaine is the culmination of what we’re asking every player to be able to do on Friday nights.”

Tune in this Friday for our coverage of Daniel versus Easley in our Fox Carolina Tailgate Tour Game of the Week.

