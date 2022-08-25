Man arrested, accused of burning front door of church

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested on Wednesday for burning the front door of a church.

According to police, patrol officers were investigating a report of a breaking and entering at a church on State Street from late July when they learned about the incident that happened in February.

Officers watched a surveillance video were able to identify the suspect and arrest 42-year-old Lathan Lycurgus Smith.

Smith was charged with burning a church/religious building and injury to real property and booked into the Buncombe County Detention with a $52,000 secured bond.

If anyone has information about this case, call 828-252-1110 or use the TIP2APD to 847411.

