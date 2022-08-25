Man arrested, accused of burning front door of church

Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42
Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested on Wednesday for burning the front door of a church.

According to police, patrol officers were investigating a report of a breaking and entering at a church on State Street from late July when they learned about the incident that happened in February.

Officers watched a surveillance video were able to identify the suspect and arrest 42-year-old Lathan Lycurgus Smith.

Smith was charged with burning a church/religious building and injury to real property and booked into the Buncombe County Detention with a $52,000 secured bond.

If anyone has information about this case, call 828-252-1110 or use the TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phone scammer pretending to be Spartanburg County sheriff, deputies warn
Joseph Ostler
Man facing 40 charges after Asheville child sex crimes investigation
Clear bags
Spartanburg district announces clear bag policy, weapon detectors for football games
Lawsuit against suspect linked to Murdaugh
Lawsuit filed against Palmetto State Bank, Murdaugh friend Laffitte