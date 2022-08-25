Man arrested for false bomb threat claims at courthouse

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he made false bomb threat claims at the courthouse.

According to deputies, 43-year-old Jeffrey Adam Holbert made 911 calls on June 8 and twice on July 29 regarding threats made to the courthouse in Walhalla.

Deputies say nothing suspicious was found during each incident.

Holbert was arrested on charges of false information of a bomb threat at around 2:52 p.m. and booked at the Oconee County Detention Center.

