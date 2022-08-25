Man arrested for false bomb threat claims at courthouse

Jeffrey Adam Holbert, 43
Jeffrey Adam Holbert, 43(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he made false bomb threat claims at the courthouse.

According to deputies, 43-year-old Jeffrey Adam Holbert made 911 calls on June 8 and twice on July 29 regarding threats made to the courthouse in Walhalla.

Deputies say nothing suspicious was found during each incident.

Holbert was arrested on charges of false information of a bomb threat at around 2:52 p.m. and booked at the Oconee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gary Wayne Terry Jr and Dennis James Moore II
2 inmates face more charges after 4 inmates overdose on narcotics
Brionna Simone Talley, 25
Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County
Second grader Taila Sanders, backed by Gov. Henry McMaster, shows off her new eyeglasses at an...
Change in SC law allows nonprofit to provide more kids with free glasses, eyecare
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays due to overturned tractor-trailer