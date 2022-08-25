Man facing 40 charges after Asheville child sex crimes investigation

Joseph Ostler
Joseph Ostler(Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man is facing 40 charges after a lengthy investigation into crimes against children.

Police launched the investigation in September 2021 after receiving a tip from the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The suspect, 31-year-old Joseph David Ostler, turned himself in on Thursday. He is charged with 38 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 2 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Ostler is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center with a $80,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42
Man arrested, accused of burning front door of church
Phone scammer pretending to be Spartanburg County sheriff, deputies warn
Clear bags
Spartanburg district announces clear bag policy, weapon detectors for football games
Lawsuit against suspect linked to Murdaugh
Lawsuit filed against Palmetto State Bank, Murdaugh friend Laffitte