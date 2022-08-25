Man facing 40 charges after Asheville child sex crimes investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man is facing 40 charges after a lengthy investigation into crimes against children.

Police launched the investigation in September 2021 after receiving a tip from the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The suspect, 31-year-old Joseph David Ostler, turned himself in on Thursday. He is charged with 38 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 2 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Ostler is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center with a $80,000 bond.

