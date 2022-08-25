New app allows parents to keep track of child’s school bus

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new app is available for parents to keep track of their children as they head off to school on the bus in Asheville.

The new app, “Here Comes the Bus,” will do the following:

Show parents the real-time location of their child’s bus on a map

Provide scheduled and actual arrival times at home and school

Push and email notifications when the bus is nearby.

Learn more about this app here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.