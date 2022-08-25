New app allows parents to keep track of child’s school bus
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new app is available for parents to keep track of their children as they head off to school on the bus in Asheville.
The new app, “Here Comes the Bus,” will do the following:
- Show parents the real-time location of their child’s bus on a map
- Provide scheduled and actual arrival times at home and school
- Push and email notifications when the bus is nearby.
