New app allows parents to keep track of child’s school bus

Generic School Bus
Generic School Bus(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new app is available for parents to keep track of their children as they head off to school on the bus in Asheville.

The new app, “Here Comes the Bus,” will do the following:

  • Show parents the real-time location of their child’s bus on a map
  • Provide scheduled and actual arrival times at home and school
  • Push and email notifications when the bus is nearby.

Learn more about this app here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County
More charges after overdose incident
More charges after overdose incident
Dogs rescued from cruelty case in Greer
Update on dogs rescued in Greer animal cruelty case
Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42
Man arrested, accused of burning front door of church