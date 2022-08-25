Phone scammer pretending to be Spartanburg County sheriff, deputies warn

SPARTANBURG S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a phone scam perpetrated by someone pretending to Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Deputies said they received at least four reports on Thursday from people who received calls from someone claiming to be the sheriff, telling them they were under investigation.

The scammer is reportedly spoofing the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office main number as well.

“We just want to reassure citizens Sheriff Wright hasn’t made any such calls and remind them not to provide any sort of personal or financial information to this male impersonating Sheriff Wright,” said Lt. Kevin Bobo. “If a citizen has been scammed out of any money, they are urged to file a report with this agency so the matter can be investigated.”

