Spartanburg district announces clear bag policy, weapon detectors for football games

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Seven announced new security measures for high school football games.

Clear bags will be required at Spartanburg High School’s Vikings Stadium and Vikings Arena. Guests can bring a clear tote if it meets the size limit, a one-gallon clear bag, a seat cushion and a small clutch, wallet or purse.

The district will also be conducting screenings using a walk-through weapons detection system.

“The safety of our students, staff and community is always District Seven’s highest priority,” district superintendent Jeff Stevens said. “These new protocols will help ensure that we continue to enjoy the safe and celebratory atmosphere for our athletic events that has long been the Spartanburg High School tradition.”

