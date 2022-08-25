The wait is over. Grand Bohemian opens in heart of Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s newest luxury hotel is opening its door for the first time to customers.

The Grand Bohemian Lodge, located at 44 East Camperdown Way, sits tall over Falls Park and Reedy river in the heart of downtown Greenville.

“With rich woods and stone accents, this boutique Greenville lodge offers an intimate way to experience the natural wonders of Reedy River Falls and its famed Liberty Bridge,” said the Lodge.

The luxury hotel features three food and beverage concepts:

  • Between the Trees, the Lodge’s signature restaurant
  • Spirit & Bower, a bourbon bar and lounge
  • The lobby bar, inspired by bubbles and caviar

Guest are welcome to bring two pets max per room with a fee.

The hotel will officially open to guests at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

