The wait is over. Grand Bohemian opens in heart of Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s newest luxury hotel is opening its door for the first time to customers.

The Grand Bohemian Lodge, located at 44 East Camperdown Way, sits tall over Falls Park and Reedy river in the heart of downtown Greenville.

“With rich woods and stone accents, this boutique Greenville lodge offers an intimate way to experience the natural wonders of Reedy River Falls and its famed Liberty Bridge,” said the Lodge.

The luxury hotel features three food and beverage concepts:

Between the Trees, the Lodge’s signature restaurant

Spirit & Bower, a bourbon bar and lounge

The lobby bar, inspired by bubbles and caviar

Guest are welcome to bring two pets max per room with a fee.

The hotel will officially open to guests at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Click here to book your stay.

Autoplay Caption

MORE NEWS: Donor in unsolved Upstate homicide asks for reward money back

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.