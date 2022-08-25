What’s next for “Woven,” many still not on board with West Greenville proposal

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City Council is moving forward with plans for a big development-

It’s called the “Woven” and it will be a mixed-use apartment building in West Greenville. Now questions about what will happen next with the project has both neighbors and businesses talking.

We received new photos of Woven given to city council members ahead of Monday’s vote. They show a different perspective of the project from ground level.

“We love the community, we love to be a part of what’s happening in Greenville,” said Carlos Carmargo, owner of Unlocked Coffee.

The coffee shop has called Poe West home for two years now. But Carmargo says something’s got to give. The lack of foot traffic in the Village is hurting his pockets.

“As much as you love it, as much as you want to be here, if it’s not profitable, and if it’s not profitable, you just got to move to another location” he said.

“Woven’s” , 252 apartment units, means a lot more people coming through his door.

“When that traffic is not present, when it’s not there, we suffer a lot,” said Carmargo.

While good for business, residents say it’s not good for living.

“We don’t want this project near our neighborhood. we don’t want it in our neighborhood” said Inez Morris, West Greenville Neighborhood Association, community liaison.

According to city council members and neighbors, the historically Black neighborhood has been challenged by gentrification and a lack of affordable housing options.

“$500,000 houses in our neighborhood now. and so, it’s becoming a different place” said Morris.

“Woven” developers offered to reserve 10% of the units as “affordable” for low-income renters. At 80% AMI, which would still require about a $50,000 salary to afford it. That wasn’t good enough for some council members. The size was also a concern which is another reason Dorothy Dowe says she voted against moving forward.

“I have great concerns that what’s being proposed would not meet that development code you know that we’re on the cusp of” said Dowe.

Also, the GVL2040 plan requires developments to have 30 units per acre, “Woven” has 90 units per acre.

The motion that passed, 4 to 3, did require revisions. Including losing the 5th floor, changing the architectural designs, and adding affordable units at a more affordable price. But, Dowe says a lot more is needed to get her vote.

“We certainly are not there yet, far from it I would say, but that doesn’t mean we just walk away from it. we keep working on it” said Dowe.

The project and developers will come before council again on September 12th. This will be the second reading. We’ll keep you updated on the revisions developers make and if their projects get final approval.

