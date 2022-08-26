Belton Police warn community about phone scam

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is warning the community about another phone scam.

Police say residents are receiving calls stating the department is raising money to help families of fallen law enforcement officers.

Officers say this is not happening and are encouraging residents not to give out their credit or debit card information.

“We will not tolerate thieves to exploit those officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities.”

If anyone has received these calls, contact the Belton Police Department at 864-338-8450.

