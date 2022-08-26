Belton Police warn community about phone scam

Phone generic graphic
Phone generic graphic(Pexels)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is warning the community about another phone scam.

Police say residents are receiving calls stating the department is raising money to help families of fallen law enforcement officers.

Officers say this is not happening and are encouraging residents not to give out their credit or debit card information.

“We will not tolerate thieves to exploit those officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities.”

Belton Police Department

If anyone has received these calls, contact the Belton Police Department at 864-338-8450.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police arrest man on gun and drug charges in Asheville.
Police arrest man on gun, drug charges in Asheville
Fredrick Brown
Upstate coach confesses to child sex crime, warrants say
Lake Hartwell
Officials to conduct boat inspections over Labor Day weekend
Alba Lucia Ruc
Mauldin police searching for woman who may be in danger