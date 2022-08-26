Community members voice concerns over new bus facility

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Community members in Greenville took their concerns about a new bus facility to the the county council.

Greenville County Council held a public comment session to give the public an opportunity to voice their concerns on Thursday.

At the session, one group says they do not want to see a new Greenlink bus hub built in the neighborhood.

“If development of this site is allowed to proceed, I believe it will be a moral stain on Greenville,” said Jim Hennigan, “and it’s presence will be a lasting monument to this community’s unwillingness in 2022 to let go of segregationist practices that we all like to keep telling ourselves are in the past.”

However, Greenville public transit is moving forward with the new facility along Arcadia Drive.

Greenlink says the multi-million dollar facility will help them to add 19 routes and extended bus operation hours.

