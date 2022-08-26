Four students with Autism become first Alumni class

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hope Academy in Landrum officially has its first Alumni class.

The school teaches students on all levels across the Autism spectrum from two years old and up.

Friday, four students walked across the stage to receive their high school diplomas.

Co-founder Lisa Lane said this was a momentous day. “When you see the effort that has gone into these graduates actually getting a diploma in their hand it’s just something very very special”.

Student Mary Sullivan said, she is proud of all she’s accomplished.

“I’m excited because for a moment like this there’s a lot of big opportunities and moments worth having, and worth planning”.

Trent Cook, another graduate has big plans following graduation.

“After graduation, I’m going to go to Spartanburg Hope Academy to help with little kids”.

This is the schools first graduating class since the school opened 25 years ago.

All of the students are planning to find jobs after graduation, but they will also attend one of Hope Academy’s satellite campuses to attend their adult program.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.