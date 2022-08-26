Gamecocks men’s soccer earns opening night draw

COLUMBUS, Ohio (South Carolina Athletics) – A goal by Harrison Myring in the 51st minute earned the South Carolina men’s soccer team a 1-1 draw to open the season at Ohio State Thursday night (Aug. 25) in the second match of the Wolstein Classic.

The Gamecocks had the first chance of the match when freshman Rocky Perez put a shot on goal in the 6th minute, but the Buckeye goalie was able to make the save. Ohio State scored the first goal of the match in the 16th minute on a shot off a crossing pass into the bottom right 90.

Five minutes into the second half, the Gamecocks responded with their first goal of the season. John Eskay fed a pass from the left side off the box that found a darting Myring near the back post for a wide open shot on goal. The equalizer was the first goal of Myring’s career.

Freshman goalkeeper Ben Alexander made a game-saving stop in the 83rd minute. Ohio State was able to get a shot off, but Alexander made the diving save on a shot in the bottom right corner. Ohio State looked to have scored the game-winner off the ensuing corner kick, but the Buckeye player was whistled for offsides. The Gamecocks had one final chance to net the game-winner on a corner kick with 30 seconds left, but OSU was able to clear the zone.

Alexander finished with seven saves on the night in his first match as a Gamecock. Carolina tallied 11 shots in the match to Ohio State’s 15, but out-shot the Buckeyes in the second half 8-7.

The Gamecocks close out the Wolstein Classic when they face Dayton Sunday, August 28 at noon.

