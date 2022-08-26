Gamecock’s to retire Jadeveon Clowney’s jersey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jadeveon Clowney, a two-time first-team All-American and All-SEC selection and the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, will have his jersey retired, according to the South Carolina Athletics Department

The university said the Rock Hill native came to South Carolina Carolina as the nation’s top high school recruit in 2011 from South Pointe High School and immediately made an impact for the Gamecocks.

“We are excited to honor one of our greatest Gamecock football players ever, Jadeveon Clowney, by retiring his jersey at our first game of the season,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “He helped lead us to three 11-win seasons as one of the best players in college football.”

The Gamecocks were a combined 33-6 overall and 18-6 in SEC play during his three seasons wearing the Garnet and Black. Carolina finished each of the three seasons with bowl victories – 2011 vs. Nebraska in the Capital One Bowl, 2012 vs. Michigan in the Outback Bowl and 2013 vs. Wisconsin in the Capital One Bowl.

His career totals of 47 tackles for losses in three seasons is second in school history and 24 sacks are third, and nine forced fumbles remains a school record. All three of the totals are in the top 10 in Southeastern Conference history

Clowney was the first selection of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and is currently playing for the Cleveland Browns.

The Clowney recognition marks the eighth jersey retirement ceremony for Gamecock Athletics since 2018 and the 21st overall.

The recognition ceremonies will take place at halftime of South Carolina’s Sept. 3 game at Williams-Brice Stadium against Georgia State.

