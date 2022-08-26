High school football games delayed due to weather
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some high school football games are delayed due to heavy rain and lightening.
The Blacksburg at @SJCS_Greenville football game remains in a weather delay. Thunder continues to rumble. The Wildcats and Knights won’t be kicking off in the next 30 minutes.— St. Joseph's Catholic School Athletics (@sjcs_athletics) August 27, 2022
Weather delay continues....projected start time 9:00 pm— @HHS Rams Football (@rams_hhs) August 27, 2022
Game delayed at Walhalla due to lightning... hope to get started soon!#WeAreWoodmont pic.twitter.com/btvEdQJDLd— Woodmont HS Sports (@WeAreWoodmont) August 26, 2022
Lightning has hit again. At least another 30 min— JL Mann Athletics (@AthleticsJl) August 26, 2022
New game time set for 8:05.— Palmetto Mustangs Football (@palmetto_fb1) August 26, 2022
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.