High school football games delayed due to weather

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some high school football games are delayed due to heavy rain and lightening.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The live University of South Carolina mascot formerly known as Sir Big Spur
POLL: What should University of South Carolina rename live mascot?
University of South Carolina to announce new name for live masot
University of South Carolina to announce new name for live masot
Jadeveon Clowney
Gamecock’s to retire Jadeveon Clowney’s jersey
Corinna Zullo scored the Gamecocks' lone goal in the first half after a through ball from...
Tigers women dominate Catamounts, 6-0