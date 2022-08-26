‘I’d still be homeless again,’: Spartanburg Litter Hero program offers a way out of homelessness

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a special team of workers in Spartanburg keeping the streets free of litter. They’re called heroes you might have seen around. The Litter Hero program was started years ago in light of an increase in litter throughout the county and a growing need to help people experiencing homelessness.

Of course, the program helps keep the county clean, but it’s about so much more than just picking up trash. The heroes learn life skills too.

“We didn’t want to just get homeless people to work. We wanted to get them the skills so they can continue to work” said Shawn Parker, founder of HOPE Ministries of Spartanburg.

The Litter Hero is a 90-day program which employs a class of four people experiencing homelessness. Morris Edwards, their supervisor, says they work about 25 hours a week.

“They average about 4 bags each, and they walk on average anywhere from about 2 to 3 miles a day,” said Edwards, the Labor and Litter Supervisor for the City of Spartanburg.

They learn much more than how-to pick-up trash. The hero’s also receive housing from Miracle Hill and case management to help them get bank accounts, ID’s and anything else they need. Each week, Shawn Parker teaches the hero’s life skills. He personally knows how important he is.

“Coping skills, anger management, what are your goals? I have not always been in this position that I’m in. I’ve made some mistakes in life, I have once been homeless. So I am so happy to give back to the homeless community” said Parker.

“Love the hero program” said Kevin Anderson, a Litter Hero participant.

Anderson has been on his own since he was 19 years old. Living at Miracle Hill Rescue Mission on and off for more than 5 years. He says the Litter Hero program changed his life.

“If I wasn’t in the program, I think I’d still be homeless again. I think I’d still be in and out of the [rescue] mission” he said.

A lot of organizations and agencies have a seat at the table. Including the Spartanburg Opportunity Center, United Way, SC Works, county agencies and more.

“It’s very rewarding, because you see people who are trying to better themselves and better their situations and you are directly involved in helping that,” said Edwards.

The program is just temporary, what happens after is the real test.

“I think my life will be good,” said Anderson.

Out of the last two Litter Hero classes, six hero’s are employed and off the streets. After this class graduates, they’ll be a new class of heroes. For more information click here.

