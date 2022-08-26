Laurens Police Department building closing for 1 year due to construction

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced their building located at 520 W. Laurens Street is closing for about one year due to construction.

The construction is scheduled to begin on September 1.

During construction, all police business will be conducted at the Laurens Police administration building located on the second floor of 201 West Main Street.

The public should use the Caroline Street entrance of the building for any police business as the front entrance is for the Truist bank access only. The entrance is located on the leftside of the building, facing from West Main Street.

After 5 p.m. on the weekends, the police department door of 201 West Main will not be accessible, but visitors can contact dispatch at 864-984-2523 to speak with an officer.

If anyone has questions regarding this change, call the police department at 864-984-3532.

