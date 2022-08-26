Man arrested on criminal sexual conduct charge of minor
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was arrested on a criminal sexual conduct charge with a minor third degree.
According to deputies, 37-year-old Joseph Henry Nix was arrested following an investigation that started on June 1.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Nix touched a child inappropriately between September 2021 and June 2022.
He was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Wednesday.
Nix’s bond was denied, but will appear before a circuit court judge at a later time.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.