Man arrested on criminal sexual conduct charge of minor

Joseph Henry Nix, 37
Joseph Henry Nix, 37(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was arrested on a criminal sexual conduct charge with a minor third degree.

According to deputies, 37-year-old Joseph Henry Nix was arrested following an investigation that started on June 1.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Nix touched a child inappropriately between September 2021 and June 2022.

He was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Nix’s bond was denied, but will appear before a circuit court judge at a later time.

