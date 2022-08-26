Woman hits man with car after brick thrown at her, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning.

Deputies said there was an altercation between a man and a woman on Veterans Street. The man threw a brick at the woman and then the woman hit the man with her car.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS and is in critical condition, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman drove the car she hit the man with to the Spinx on Highway 28.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for updates.

MORE NEWS: LIVE: Coroner responding to deadly crash near Boiling Springs Middle

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.