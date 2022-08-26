Master Deputy Ivey retires after serving Spartanburg community for 30 years

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Master Deputy Tony Ivey is retiring after 30 years in law enforcement.

Ivey began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a uniform patrol deputy and was later signed to the crime prevention unit where he taught the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and also supervised the neighborhood watch program.

In 1997, Ivey joined the Spartanburg Police Department where he was first assigned to their uniform patrol division and later transferred to their crime prevention unit. There he taught DARE and was one of the first police officers in South Carolina certified to teach gang resistance education and training. At the time, the Spartanburg Police Department had a local cable program called Safety Scene which he co-hosted. He was then promoted to Sergeant in the city’s uniform patrol division and then was the supervisor over their crime prevention unit.

The Sheriff’s Office said in 2005, Ivey came back to the Sheriff’s Office, where he was assigned to the crime prevention unit and was also the assistant public information officer. He was then promoted to Lieutenant when he became the public information officer for the next 5 1/2 years. He then requested to transfer to the school resource officer division and served schools in Spartanburg School District 2 for the next 5 years, and his last role with our agency was the crime prevention and Crime Stoppers coordinator as well as the assistant public information officer.

“This agency extends our gratitude to Tony for his dedicated 3 decades of service to the citizens of Spartanburg County and wishes him all the best with his retirement,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ivey is set to officially retire on August 31 and said he plans to spend more time with his wife, children, and soon-to-be 11 grandchildren and travel more.

Lieutenant Kevin Bobo said, “I would also like to thank him personally for his leadership, guidance, and friendship.”

The Sheriff’s Office says Corporal John Burgess will replace Ivey as the crime prevention/Crime Stoppers coordinator and assistant public information officer after being a recruiter for the agency for the past several years.

Lt. Bobo says Burgess brings almost 24 years of experience to his new role from various past positions at both Spartanburg PD and the Sheriff’s Office.

