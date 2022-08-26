Mauldin police searching for woman who may be in danger

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is search for a missing woman who they believe may be in danger due to a medical issue.

Officers said 65-year-old Alba Lucia Ruc is known to frequent the Bank of America and Publix in Mauldin.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who sees Ruc or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Mauldin Police at 864-289-8900.

