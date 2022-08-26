Officials to conduct boat inspections over Labor Day weekend

Lake Hartwell
Lake Hartwell(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said officials will be conducting courtesy boat inspections to keep Upstate waterways safe over Labor Day weekend.

The inspections will check for required safety equipment and property registration. DNR says people will not be ticketed during the inspections and will have the opportunity to correct issues before they launch.

Upstate dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday, September 3

Pickens Co.-- 12 Mile Boat Ramp; 10 a.m. until noon

Sunday, September 4

Anderson Co. -- River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. until noon

Sunday, September 5

Laurens Co. -- River Fork Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Oconee Co. -- South Cove Park, Lake Keowee; 10 a.m. until noon

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fredrick Brown
Upstate coach confesses to child sex crime, warrants say
Alba Lucia Ruc
Mauldin police searching for woman who may be in danger
Jadeveon Clowney
Gamecock’s to retire Jadeveon Clowney’s jersey
Coroner respond to crash on Hwy 9
Coroner identifies motorcyclist in crash near Boiling Springs Middle