Officials to conduct boat inspections over Labor Day weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said officials will be conducting courtesy boat inspections to keep Upstate waterways safe over Labor Day weekend.

The inspections will check for required safety equipment and property registration. DNR says people will not be ticketed during the inspections and will have the opportunity to correct issues before they launch.

Upstate dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday, September 3

Pickens Co.-- 12 Mile Boat Ramp; 10 a.m. until noon

Sunday, September 4

Anderson Co. -- River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. until noon

Sunday, September 5

Laurens Co. -- River Fork Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Oconee Co. -- South Cove Park, Lake Keowee; 10 a.m. until noon

