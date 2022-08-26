Police arrest man on gun, drug charges in Asheville
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man on gun and fentanyl charges on Thursday.
According to police, officers were conducting crime prevention along Hendersonville Road in south Asheville when they arrested 19-year-old Damion Keire Smith Jr. and seized 12.3 grams of fentanyl as well as a Glock 22 pistol.
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Simple possession of schedule VI
- Driving with license revoked
Smith Jr. was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center with a $65,000 secured bond.
If anyone has information about illegal gun and drug activity, send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or call 828-252-1110.
