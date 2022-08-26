POLL: What should University of South Carolina rename live mascot?

The live University of South Carolina mascot formerly known as Sir Big Spur
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina is set to announce a new name for their live rooster mascot, previously known as Sir Big Spur.

Eric Nichols, the university’s deputy athletics director, confirmed a new name will be announced before Sep. 3.

Multiple news outlets are reporting the name change is due to a disagreement between the former and current owners regarding the rooster’s comb.

The Twitter account for the rooster recently changed its name to remove mention of Sir Big Spur.

FOX Carolina’s team came up with a few of our own suggestions for the mascot’s name. Vote here:

