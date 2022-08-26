Coroner responding to deadly crash near Boiling Springs Middle

Coroner respond to crash on Hwy 9
Coroner respond to crash on Hwy 9(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a deadly crash near Boiling Springs Middle School.

The crash happened at 6:53 a.m. on Highway 9 near Bible Church Road, according to troopers.

The coroner’s office confirmed at least one death.

This crash is right in front of the Ingles and down the road from the middle school.

Crash on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Middle School.
Crash on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Middle School.(SCHP)

SCHP says the road is blocked at this time.

Stay tuned for further information.

