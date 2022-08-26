Stout offensive line leads Green Wave to success

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a 5-5 season, the Easley football team is hoping to take the next step. While there’s a change at quarterback, the Green Wave have continuity at another position that brings confidence.

“We’ve been working extremely hard.” Jordan Durrah, Easley head football coach, said.

“Everyone’s going into this game really confident.” Eden Negrete, Easley offensive lineman, said.

“We’re ready to go out on the field and see what we got.” Durrah said.

For Easley, there’s a mixture of old and new.

“We’ve just got to fight and stay in it,” Kalab Sutton, Easley quarterback, said. “Fight to the end.”

The Green Wave return the bulk of their experience in the trenches. Four players are back from last year’s offensive line, including three seniors.

“I have a lot of faith in the offensive line. I have a lot of faith even in our key back-ups to play,” Durrah said. “We feel like there’s some things we can do offensively and we feel like we can work to their skillsets to give us a chance to score points.”

Their years of playing together has built invaluable experience.

“We love each other,” Negrete said. “It’s just great chemistry down there and just like the chemistry and having to communicate and all that really just brings us together and helps us get closer and better as a team.”

The line will be tasked with holding up for a new quarterback: sophomore Kalab Sutton.

“He feels like a veteran back there. He knows what he’s doing.” Negrete said.

“I’ve been going to camps, training, going to the field with friends every day,” Sutton said. “Three times a week. It’s been a lot. See a whole lot of crazy stuff. Running, throwing.”

Sutton aims to prove he’s more than capable of leading the Green Wave.

“Keeping the team together,” Sutton said. “Keeping everybody’s heads up no matter the situation and just winning.”

