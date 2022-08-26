Teen arrested after gun found at T.L. Hanna High School

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gun was brought to an Anderson District 5 school on Friday.

Deputies said the incident occurred at T.L. Hanna High School but no one was hurt.

The gun was reportedly spotted between classes and two school resource officers took the student with the weapon into custody without incident.

Ronald Coleman, 18, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property. More charges could be forthcoming, deputies said.

Deputies said they are interviewing Coleman before is taken to the detention center.

A spokesperson for Anderson School District 5 said they are working with the sheriff’s office on the investigation.

