Upstate coach confesses to child sex crime, warrants say

Fredrick Brown
Fredrick Brown(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Mauldin has been charged after committing sexual conduct with a teen that he trains and coaches, according to arrest warrants.

The arrest warrants said Fredrick Jamille Brown was charged with criminal sexual misconduct with a minor, second degree.

The warrants said Brown verbally admitted to a detective with the city of Mauldin that he had a 15-year-old that he trained and coached perform oral sex on him.

Brown was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on July 26.

