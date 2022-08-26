Upstate coach confesses to child sex crime, warrants say

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Mauldin has been charged after committing sexual conduct with a teen that he trains and coaches, according to arrest warrants.

The arrest warrants said Fredrick Jamille Brown was charged with criminal sexual misconduct with a minor, second degree.

The warrants said Brown verbally admitted to a detective with the city of Mauldin that he had a 15-year-old that he trained and coached perform oral sex on him.

Brown was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on July 26.

