Animal rescue in Asheville gets money to take care of senior dogs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville announced that they recently received a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to help them take care of senior dogs.

Officials from the rescue said they were one of the 78 animal welfare groups chosen for the grants. In total, $705,000 is going to the groups to help them improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 11-year-old Cork the veterinary and dental care she needs so she’ll be ready to live a happy life free of pain in her adoptive home,” said Leah Craig Fieser, Executive Director of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. “Senior dogs are so loving and grateful for the love they receive in return. We’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

Over the past 14 years, the Grey Muzzle Organization has given more than $3.8 million in grants to help senior dogs.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Brother Wolf Animal Rescue make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in Western North Carolina are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.”

