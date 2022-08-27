Depuites working to identify suspect from armed robbery in Anderson Co.
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to identify the person who allegedly robbed a gas station on Saturday.
Deputies said the armed robbery happened at a 7-Eleven along Highway 81 North.
According to deputies, he left the area in a white 2000′s Ford Mustang with black wheels.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
